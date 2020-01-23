All apartments in Odenton
2550 JUNCO COURT
2550 JUNCO COURT

2550 Junco Court · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Junco Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Outstanding end unit townhouse! Formal model home!....meaning extra upgraded whistles and bells! Located in coveted Piney Orchard school district! Large and spacious! Beautiful hardwood flooring! Recessed lighting! Upscale kitchen counters and appliances! Garage! Fenced back yard! See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have any available units?
2550 JUNCO COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2550 JUNCO COURT have?
Some of 2550 JUNCO COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 JUNCO COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2550 JUNCO COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 JUNCO COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2550 JUNCO COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2550 JUNCO COURT offers parking.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 JUNCO COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have a pool?
No, 2550 JUNCO COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have accessible units?
No, 2550 JUNCO COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 JUNCO COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 JUNCO COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 JUNCO COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
