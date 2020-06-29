All apartments in Odenton
2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:38 PM

2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204

2494 Amber Orchard Court East · No Longer Available
Location

2494 Amber Orchard Court East, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
playground
pool
2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 Available 12/26/19 Piney Orchard Perfection! - This is a wonderful 2nd floor condo located in a secure elevator building. It offers two large bedrooms and two large full bathrooms. It features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings and a living room, a dining area, a den leading to a balcony, and a well appointed kitchen that is open to the living areas. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, deep double sinks, and has a large pantry and breakfast bar. Enjoy the many amenities of Piney Orchard such as the gorgeous clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room, walking trails, tot lots, etc. Close to Fort Meade and an easy commute to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Washington DC.

*One Year Lease required
*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.
*Background and Credit Check Required
*$100 Maintenance Deductible
*$300.00 ($100.00 non Refundable) Move in/Move out fee as required by the
building

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4327533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have any available units?
2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have?
Some of 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 currently offering any rent specials?
2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 pet-friendly?
No, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 offer parking?
No, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 does not offer parking.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have a pool?
Yes, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 has a pool.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have accessible units?
No, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 has units with air conditioning.

