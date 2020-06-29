Amenities

2494 Amber Orchard Ct. E. #204 Available 12/26/19 Piney Orchard Perfection! - This is a wonderful 2nd floor condo located in a secure elevator building. It offers two large bedrooms and two large full bathrooms. It features an open floor plan with 9' ceilings and a living room, a dining area, a den leading to a balcony, and a well appointed kitchen that is open to the living areas. The beautiful gourmet kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances, 42" cherry cabinets, deep double sinks, and has a large pantry and breakfast bar. Enjoy the many amenities of Piney Orchard such as the gorgeous clubhouse, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness room, walking trails, tot lots, etc. Close to Fort Meade and an easy commute to BWI, Annapolis, Baltimore, Washington DC.



*One Year Lease required

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old & over.

*Background and Credit Check Required

*$100 Maintenance Deductible

*$300.00 ($100.00 non Refundable) Move in/Move out fee as required by the

building



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4327533)