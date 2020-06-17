234 KIRBYS LANDING CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Wonderful 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half bath home in Seven Oaks. Open floor plan with newer carpet, updated appliances, spacious rooms, finished basement, deck w/fenced in back yard, plenty of parking, convenient to Fort Meade and Rt. 32.