Odenton, MD
234 KIRBYS LANDING CT
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

234 KIRBYS LANDING CT

234 Kirby's Landing Court · No Longer Available
Location

234 Kirby's Landing Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half bath home in Seven Oaks. Open floor plan with newer carpet, updated appliances, spacious rooms, finished basement, deck w/fenced in back yard, plenty of parking, convenient to Fort Meade and Rt. 32.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have any available units?
234 KIRBYS LANDING CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have?
Some of 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT currently offering any rent specials?
234 KIRBYS LANDING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT pet-friendly?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT offer parking?
Yes, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT offers parking.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have a pool?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT does not have a pool.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have accessible units?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT does not have accessible units.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT does not have units with air conditioning.
