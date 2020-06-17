Wonderful 3 bed, 2 full and 2 half bath home in Seven Oaks. Open floor plan with newer carpet, updated appliances, spacious rooms, finished basement, deck w/fenced in back yard, plenty of parking, convenient to Fort Meade and Rt. 32.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have any available units?
234 KIRBYS LANDING CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT have?
Some of 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 KIRBYS LANDING CT currently offering any rent specials?
234 KIRBYS LANDING CT is not currently offering any rent specials.