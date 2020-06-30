All apartments in Odenton
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:15 PM

2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD

2331 Golden Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Location

2331 Golden Chapel Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
GORGEOUS HOME AT END OF CUL-DE-SAC W/DECK & FENCED REAR YARD IN PINEY ORCHARD**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have any available units?
2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have?
Some of 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD offer parking?
No, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have a pool?
No, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 GOLDEN CHAPEL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

