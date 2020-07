Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful Duplex in Great Condition and Very Clean! Wood flooring on all three levels. Ceramic tile in bathrooms. Granite counter tops and stainless appliances in the kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Home is located on a cul-de-sac with plenty of extra screen parking. Convenient to Ft. Meade, Rt. 32, 295, 95, and 97.