Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2266 Time Dr Available 07/01/19 Gambrills Single Family Home - FOUR SEASONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RATED 9/10 on Greatschools.com!!! This home is the perfect rental to call home! Walking distance to Four Seasons Elementary School. Large 6 foot privacy fence in backyard, yes pets are welcome!!! Beautifully remodeled kitchen and floors. Spacious basement, with bedroom, that leads to a large fenced in backyard! Minutes from Fort Meade/NSA and Waugh Chapel Shopping Center!! A very quiet street, with plenty of parking. A must see!



(RLNE4890075)