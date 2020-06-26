All apartments in Odenton
2266 Time Dr
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

2266 Time Dr

2266 Time Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2266 Time Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

2266 Time Dr Available 07/01/19 Gambrills Single Family Home - FOUR SEASONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL RATED 9/10 on Greatschools.com!!! This home is the perfect rental to call home! Walking distance to Four Seasons Elementary School. Large 6 foot privacy fence in backyard, yes pets are welcome!!! Beautifully remodeled kitchen and floors. Spacious basement, with bedroom, that leads to a large fenced in backyard! Minutes from Fort Meade/NSA and Waugh Chapel Shopping Center!! A very quiet street, with plenty of parking. A must see!

(RLNE4890075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2266 Time Dr have any available units?
2266 Time Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2266 Time Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2266 Time Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2266 Time Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2266 Time Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2266 Time Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2266 Time Dr offers parking.
Does 2266 Time Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2266 Time Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2266 Time Dr have a pool?
No, 2266 Time Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2266 Time Dr have accessible units?
No, 2266 Time Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2266 Time Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2266 Time Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2266 Time Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2266 Time Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
