All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 207 EDGE CREEK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
207 EDGE CREEK LANE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

207 EDGE CREEK LANE

207 Edge Creek Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

207 Edge Creek Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have any available units?
207 EDGE CREEK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 207 EDGE CREEK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
207 EDGE CREEK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 EDGE CREEK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE offer parking?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have a pool?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have accessible units?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 EDGE CREEK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 EDGE CREEK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College