Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:27 AM

2054 ASTILBE WAY

Location

2054 Astibe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
playground
ice maker
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Offering a very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath . Harwood flooring in the main living area offers a nice sized family room just off the kitchen. Neutral carpet in BRMS, plantation blinds in every room. This great home has a one car garage is also included with plenty of storage and shelving. Applications attached from Moss Prop. Mgmt. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is the perfect townhome just waiting for you! Located within a few minutes to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis Located close to the playground and shopping. Very desirable location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2054 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have?
Some of 2054 ASTILBE WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2054 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2054 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2054 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2054 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2054 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2054 ASTILBE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2054 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2054 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2054 ASTILBE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2054 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2054 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

