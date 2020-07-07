2054 ASTILBE WAY

Amenities

dishwasher garage playground ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Offering a very nice 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath . Harwood flooring in the main living area offers a nice sized family room just off the kitchen. Neutral carpet in BRMS, plantation blinds in every room. This great home has a one car garage is also included with plenty of storage and shelving. Applications attached from Moss Prop. Mgmt. NO PETS ALLOWED. This is the perfect townhome just waiting for you! Located within a few minutes to Ft. Meade this is a great opportunity to live by the base, also easy access to Rt 50 and Rt 32 nice central location for access to the Washington DC metro area, Baltimore and Annapolis Located close to the playground and shopping. Very desirable location!