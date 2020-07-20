All apartments in Odenton
2022 ASTILBE WAY
2022 ASTILBE WAY

2022 Astilbe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2022 Astilbe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
2 Level town home condo unit with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in upper level, Living with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast room and 1 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2022 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2022 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2022 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2022 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
