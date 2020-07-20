Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2022 ASTILBE WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2022 ASTILBE WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2022 ASTILBE WAY
2022 Astilbe Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
2022 Astilbe Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
2 Level town home condo unit with 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms in upper level, Living with gas fireplace, formal dining room, kitchen with breakfast room and 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2022 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
Is 2022 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2022 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2022 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Similar Pages
Odenton 1 Bedrooms
Odenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with Balconies
Odenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Suitland, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College