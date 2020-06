Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VERY LARGE SPACIOUS DETACHED HOME! NEW Paint! Boasts 5 bedrooms on second level and possible 6th Bedroom in Lower Level. Formal Dining and Living Rooms. Family Room exits to Rear Deck and Patio and is off of the Eat-In Kitchen with an Island and Pantry! Hardwood Floors and Zoned Heating and Cooling. Double Garage and much more! NO Pets (Please don't ask), NO Smoking and NO Vouchers at this time.