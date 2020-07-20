All apartments in Odenton
Last updated March 17 2019 at 6:06 AM

2004 ASTILBE WAY

2004 Astilbe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2004 Astilbe Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accessible
garage
Available immediately, Garage Town home conveniently located to Fort Meade and NSA. Easy commute to Baltimore and D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have any available units?
2004 ASTILBE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2004 ASTILBE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2004 ASTILBE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2004 ASTILBE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2004 ASTILBE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2004 ASTILBE WAY offers parking.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2004 ASTILBE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have a pool?
No, 2004 ASTILBE WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have accessible units?
Yes, 2004 ASTILBE WAY has accessible units.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2004 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2004 ASTILBE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2004 ASTILBE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
