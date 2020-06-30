All apartments in Odenton
Location

1976 Camelia Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Must see! Updated end unit with fresh paint throughout, new flooring on main/entry level and bathrooms, updated light fixtures, and all new bathroom on 2nd level. Walk into the main floor which is an open living/dining/kitchen space with 1/2 bath. Walk upstairs to the 2nd level where you will find 2 bedrooms, full bath and laundry room. Moving up to the master suite which covers the entire 3rd level with a large living area, walk in closet, and full bathroom with soaking tub. This unit has 2 assigned parking spaces and includes use of the community pool and gym.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have any available units?
1976 CAMELIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have?
Some of 1976 CAMELIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1976 CAMELIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1976 CAMELIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1976 CAMELIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1976 CAMELIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1976 CAMELIA COURT offers parking.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1976 CAMELIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1976 CAMELIA COURT has a pool.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1976 CAMELIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1976 CAMELIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1976 CAMELIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1976 CAMELIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

