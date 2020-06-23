All apartments in Odenton
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY

1723 Glebe Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

1723 Glebe Creek Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice, clean end unit with family room and fireplace. large deck , backs to woods, vacant move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have any available units?
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY offer parking?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY has a pool.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
