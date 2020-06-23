Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY
1723 Glebe Creek Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1723 Glebe Creek Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice, clean end unit with family room and fireplace. large deck , backs to woods, vacant move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have any available units?
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
Is 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY offer parking?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have a pool?
Yes, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY has a pool.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have accessible units?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1723 GLEBE CREEK WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Similar Pages
Odenton 1 Bedrooms
Odenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800
Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Dundalk, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Suitland, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College