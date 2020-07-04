Rent Calculator
All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1328 CHESWICK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1328 CHESWICK LANE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1328 CHESWICK LANE
1328 Cheswick Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1328 Cheswick Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely Contemporary Condo/Townhouse unit just minutes from Public Transportation and Major Roads. SS Appliances; granite counter top, eat-in Kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have any available units?
1328 CHESWICK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
What amenities does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have?
Some of 1328 CHESWICK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1328 CHESWICK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1328 CHESWICK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 CHESWICK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odenton
.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE offer parking?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 CHESWICK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have a pool?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 CHESWICK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
