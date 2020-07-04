All apartments in Odenton
1328 CHESWICK LANE
1328 CHESWICK LANE

1328 Cheswick Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1328 Cheswick Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Lovely Contemporary Condo/Townhouse unit just minutes from Public Transportation and Major Roads. SS Appliances; granite counter top, eat-in Kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have any available units?
1328 CHESWICK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have?
Some of 1328 CHESWICK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 CHESWICK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1328 CHESWICK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 CHESWICK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE offer parking?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 CHESWICK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have a pool?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 CHESWICK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 CHESWICK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 CHESWICK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

