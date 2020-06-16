1323 Tree Side Court

Amenities

Come see this ADORABLE Odenton cape cod that will not last! This 3 level SFH is beautifully updated w/4 bedrooms, 2 baths, possible 5th bedroom in the basement and is located on quiet cul-dec-sac. Open floor plan includes large kitchen w/breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances w/newly installed backsplash & hardwoods on the main level. Partially finished walkout basement w/family room, laundry area and lots of storage space! It doesn't end there... Fully fenced backyard, swing/play set and 2 car driveway! Prime Odenton location is walking distance to MARC & minutes to Ft Meade, BWI, shopping/dining & all major hwys. Truly this is your dream come true!