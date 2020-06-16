All apartments in Odenton
1323 Tree Side Court
1323 Tree Side Court

1323 Tree Side Court · (910) 922-8439
Location

1323 Tree Side Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1932 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this ADORABLE Odenton cape cod that will not last! This 3 level SFH is beautifully updated w/4 bedrooms, 2 baths, possible 5th bedroom in the basement and is located on quiet cul-dec-sac. Open floor plan includes large kitchen w/breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances w/newly installed backsplash & hardwoods on the main level. Partially finished walkout basement w/family room, laundry area and lots of storage space! It doesn't end there... Fully fenced backyard, swing/play set and 2 car driveway! Prime Odenton location is walking distance to MARC & minutes to Ft Meade, BWI, shopping/dining & all major hwys. Truly this is your dream come true!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Tree Side Court have any available units?
1323 Tree Side Court has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1323 Tree Side Court currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Tree Side Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Tree Side Court pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court offer parking?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not offer parking.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court have a pool?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court have accessible units?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1323 Tree Side Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1323 Tree Side Court does not have units with air conditioning.
