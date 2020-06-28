All apartments in Odenton
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1314 TENBROOK RD
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:50 PM

1314 TENBROOK RD

1314 Tenbrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

1314 Tenbrook Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have any available units?
1314 TENBROOK RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 1314 TENBROOK RD currently offering any rent specials?
1314 TENBROOK RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1314 TENBROOK RD pet-friendly?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD offer parking?
Yes, 1314 TENBROOK RD offers parking.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have a pool?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD does not have a pool.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have accessible units?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD does not have accessible units.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1314 TENBROOK RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1314 TENBROOK RD does not have units with air conditioning.
