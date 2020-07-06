Rent Calculator
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:06 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1204 Winer Rd
1204 Winer Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1204 Winer Road, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1204 Winer Rd Available 01/01/20 Large Updated SFH - Beautiful Updated 5 bedroom home in Odenton.
Open floor plan, large fenced in backyard.
(RLNE5356476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1204 Winer Rd have any available units?
1204 Winer Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odenton, MD
.
Is 1204 Winer Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Winer Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Winer Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Winer Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Winer Rd offer parking?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Winer Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Winer Rd have a pool?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Winer Rd have accessible units?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Winer Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Winer Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Winer Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
