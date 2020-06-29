All apartments in Odenton
Last updated February 24 2020 at 7:26 AM

110 MILITIA PLACE

110 Militia Place · No Longer Available
Location

110 Militia Place, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Open floor plan 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in great Seven Oaks Community! New deck installed! Laundry included in fully finished walk-out basement! Master suite features double vanity bathroom. See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have any available units?
110 MILITIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 110 MILITIA PLACE have?
Some of 110 MILITIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 MILITIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
110 MILITIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 MILITIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 110 MILITIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE offer parking?
No, 110 MILITIA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 MILITIA PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have a pool?
No, 110 MILITIA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 110 MILITIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 MILITIA PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 MILITIA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
