Open floor plan 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bathroom townhouse in great Seven Oaks Community! New deck installed! Laundry included in fully finished walk-out basement! Master suite features double vanity bathroom. See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 MILITIA PLACE have any available units?
110 MILITIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 110 MILITIA PLACE have?
Some of 110 MILITIA PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 MILITIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
110 MILITIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.