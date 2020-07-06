1057 RED CLOVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Outstanding townhome in Gambrills! Very large three level property! Kitchen with island and granite countertops! Hardwood flooring on main level! 3.5 bathrooms! 2-car garage! Large finished basement! Large deck for entertaining and fully fenced back yard! Take pride in living in this fine home!