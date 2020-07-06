Outstanding townhome in Gambrills! Very large three level property! Kitchen with island and granite countertops! Hardwood flooring on main level! 3.5 bathrooms! 2-car garage! Large finished basement! Large deck for entertaining and fully fenced back yard! Take pride in living in this fine home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have any available units?
1057 RED CLOVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have?
Some of 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1057 RED CLOVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.