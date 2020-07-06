All apartments in Odenton
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:17 AM

1057 RED CLOVER ROAD

1057 Red Clover Road · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Red Clover Road, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Outstanding townhome in Gambrills! Very large three level property! Kitchen with island and granite countertops! Hardwood flooring on main level! 3.5 bathrooms! 2-car garage! Large finished basement! Large deck for entertaining and fully fenced back yard! Take pride in living in this fine home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have any available units?
1057 RED CLOVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have?
Some of 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1057 RED CLOVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1057 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

