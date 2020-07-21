All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1007 SAMANTHA LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1007 SAMANTHA LANE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM

1007 SAMANTHA LANE

1007 Samantha Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1007 Samantha Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
55+ Community. Patio ground floor condo with over 1600 square feet of living space. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, well designed interior. Hardwood flooring, all appliances. Security entrance building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have any available units?
1007 SAMANTHA LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have?
Some of 1007 SAMANTHA LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1007 SAMANTHA LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1007 SAMANTHA LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 SAMANTHA LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE offer parking?
No, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have a pool?
No, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have accessible units?
No, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 SAMANTHA LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 SAMANTHA LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College