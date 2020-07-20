Rent Calculator
Last updated August 5 2019 at 12:01 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17 JOSHUA TREE CT
17 Joshua Tree Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17 Joshua Tree Court, North Potomac, MD 20878
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedrooms and two car garage in Wootton High school district. Newly painted interior and exterior. New carpets. Nice quiet neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have any available units?
17 JOSHUA TREE CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Potomac, MD
.
Is 17 JOSHUA TREE CT currently offering any rent specials?
17 JOSHUA TREE CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 JOSHUA TREE CT pet-friendly?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Potomac
.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT offer parking?
Yes, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT offers parking.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have a pool?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT does not have a pool.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have accessible units?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 JOSHUA TREE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 JOSHUA TREE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
