Stunning single family home in Hunting Hills Woods community. Immaculate condition with upgraded granite kitchen counter top, cabinets, hardwood floor, fresh paint in and out. copy of pay stubs, driver's license..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have any available units?
14643 PINTO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14643 PINTO LANE have?
Some of 14643 PINTO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14643 PINTO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14643 PINTO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.