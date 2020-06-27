All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated August 23 2019 at 3:15 AM

14643 PINTO LANE

14643 Pinto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14643 Pinto Lane, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning single family home in Hunting Hills Woods community. Immaculate condition with upgraded granite kitchen counter top, cabinets, hardwood floor, fresh paint in and out. copy of pay stubs, driver's license..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14643 PINTO LANE have any available units?
14643 PINTO LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14643 PINTO LANE have?
Some of 14643 PINTO LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14643 PINTO LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14643 PINTO LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14643 PINTO LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14643 PINTO LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE offer parking?
No, 14643 PINTO LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14643 PINTO LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have a pool?
No, 14643 PINTO LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have accessible units?
No, 14643 PINTO LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14643 PINTO LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14643 PINTO LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14643 PINTO LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
