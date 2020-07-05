14411 PEBBLE HILL

Total remodeled end unit Town House in the heart of DUFIEF. All New paint and new carpet flooring. Remodeled kitchen with granite counters and new appliances. Remodeled bathroom with new tile flooring. Close to transportation and shopping centers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
