North Potomac, MD
14023 Pellita Terr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

14023 Pellita Terr

14023 Pellita Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14023 Pellita Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
14023 Pellita Terr Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Level Row Home in the Willows of Potomac! - Welcome to your new brick front row home in the sought after Willows of Potomac community. With 3 full levels, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this house comes with plenty of space and even more charm.

Walk in your front door and notice the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The ground level features a cozy family room that exits through sliding doors into the large, fenced-in backyard. Walk up the stairs onto the main level with its expansive kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Turn right into the intimate and sunlit living area, or left into the separate dining room which exits onto the expansive deck overlooking the backyard. Go up one more flight of stairs and find the 3 bedrooms, including master suite. Your property also has a garage and driveway off the street, and in the front of the house.

Your new home is part of the Willows of Potomac community with facilities including pool, tennis and basketball courts, club house and fitness room. With nearby shopping, coffee shops and restaurants you are right off Shady Grove Rd, next to I-270, public transportation and the metro, and close to the Universities at Shady Grove Campus and Johns Hopkins University.

Don't miss this great deal!!

Email (no phone calls, please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this wonderful home.

Lease Terms:

- Available 5/1/2020
- 12-month minimum lease
- No smoking inside the home
- Pets considered on a case by case basis
- Tenant is responsible for all utilities

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.

(RLNE3444944)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14023 Pellita Terr have any available units?
14023 Pellita Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 14023 Pellita Terr have?
Some of 14023 Pellita Terr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14023 Pellita Terr currently offering any rent specials?
14023 Pellita Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14023 Pellita Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14023 Pellita Terr is pet friendly.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr offer parking?
Yes, 14023 Pellita Terr offers parking.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14023 Pellita Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr have a pool?
Yes, 14023 Pellita Terr has a pool.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr have accessible units?
No, 14023 Pellita Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 14023 Pellita Terr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14023 Pellita Terr have units with air conditioning?
No, 14023 Pellita Terr does not have units with air conditioning.

