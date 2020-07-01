Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse coffee bar gym parking pool garage tennis court

14023 Pellita Terr Available 05/01/20 Beautiful 3 Level Row Home in the Willows of Potomac! - Welcome to your new brick front row home in the sought after Willows of Potomac community. With 3 full levels, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this house comes with plenty of space and even more charm.



Walk in your front door and notice the gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. The ground level features a cozy family room that exits through sliding doors into the large, fenced-in backyard. Walk up the stairs onto the main level with its expansive kitchen equipped with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Turn right into the intimate and sunlit living area, or left into the separate dining room which exits onto the expansive deck overlooking the backyard. Go up one more flight of stairs and find the 3 bedrooms, including master suite. Your property also has a garage and driveway off the street, and in the front of the house.



Your new home is part of the Willows of Potomac community with facilities including pool, tennis and basketball courts, club house and fitness room. With nearby shopping, coffee shops and restaurants you are right off Shady Grove Rd, next to I-270, public transportation and the metro, and close to the Universities at Shady Grove Campus and Johns Hopkins University.



Don't miss this great deal!!



Email (no phone calls, please) Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing of this wonderful home.



Lease Terms:



- Available 5/1/2020

- 12-month minimum lease

- No smoking inside the home

- Pets considered on a case by case basis

- Tenant is responsible for all utilities



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on available properties section, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Please fill out the entire application, attach any and all supporting docs, and pay the $50 application fee per applicant.



