POTOMAC CHASE! Beautiful 3BR/3.5 bath townhouse in mint condition located in a quiet surrounding. Open floor plan. Walkout finished basement with full bath. Chair-railings thoughout. Huge master suite w/walk-in closet. Ceramic tile master bath w/separate shower. Hardwood floors on main. Beautiful kitchen w/island. Large deck off sunroom overlooking wooded area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.