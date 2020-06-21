All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE

12421 Falconbridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12421 Falconbridge Drive, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
POTOMAC CHASE! Beautiful 3BR/3.5 bath townhouse in mint condition located in a quiet surrounding. Open floor plan. Walkout finished basement with full bath. Chair-railings thoughout. Huge master suite w/walk-in closet. Ceramic tile master bath w/separate shower. Hardwood floors on main. Beautiful kitchen w/island. Large deck off sunroom overlooking wooded area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12421 FALCONBRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
