North Potomac, MD
10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE

10644 Sawdust Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10644 Sawdust Circle, North Potomac, MD 20850

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
10644 Sawdust Cir, Rockville, MD is a townhouse home that contains 1,760 sq ft and was built in 1985. It contains 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have any available units?
10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have?
Some of 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10644 SAWDUST CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
