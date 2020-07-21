Rent Calculator
North Potomac, MD
10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
10609 Prairie Landing Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
North Potomac
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
Location
10609 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely townhome in the Wootton school district! Spacious and bright living room. Hardwood floors on upper level. Fresh paint. New roof will be installed in August. Great location! Move-in Ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have any available units?
10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Potomac, MD
.
Is 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Potomac
.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE offer parking?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have a pool?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
