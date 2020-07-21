All apartments in North Potomac
10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM

10609 PRAIRIE LANDING TERRACE

10609 Prairie Landing Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

10609 Prairie Landing Terrace, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Lovely townhome in the Wootton school district! Spacious and bright living room. Hardwood floors on upper level. Fresh paint. New roof will be installed in August. Great location! Move-in Ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

