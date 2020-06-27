10446 NOLAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A Must-See! Desired neighborhood, Wootoon school district! Easy access to RT 270. Just renovated - New roof! Fresh paint and modern new ceiling lights throughout. Brand new wood floors, 3 nice sized bedrooms and two fully updated bathrooms on the upper floor. Master bedroom with loft(brand new carpet) and 2 dormers. Your private view of hill and woods. The main floor features ceramic tile in foyer & kitchen, lovely bay window, crown molding, separate dining area and powder room. Lights-filled kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances (brand new refrigerator & stove) and skylights over breakfast area. Newly painted large deck. Fully finished walkout basement with fireplace, chess-inspired half bath, newly installed laminate floor, and brick patio that backs to open space then the woods. Upgraded copper water pipelines. Lots of storage. 2 assigned parking.