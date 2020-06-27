All apartments in North Potomac
North Potomac, MD
10446 NOLAN DRIVE
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

10446 NOLAN DRIVE

10446 Nolan Dr · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

10446 Nolan Dr, North Potomac, MD 20878

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
A Must-See! Desired neighborhood, Wootoon school district! Easy access to RT 270. Just renovated - New roof! Fresh paint and modern new ceiling lights throughout. Brand new wood floors, 3 nice sized bedrooms and two fully updated bathrooms on the upper floor. Master bedroom with loft(brand new carpet) and 2 dormers. Your private view of hill and woods. The main floor features ceramic tile in foyer & kitchen, lovely bay window, crown molding, separate dining area and powder room. Lights-filled kitchen with granite countertop, stainless appliances (brand new refrigerator & stove) and skylights over breakfast area. Newly painted large deck. Fully finished walkout basement with fireplace, chess-inspired half bath, newly installed laminate floor, and brick patio that backs to open space then the woods. Upgraded copper water pipelines. Lots of storage. 2 assigned parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have any available units?
10446 NOLAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Potomac, MD.
What amenities does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 10446 NOLAN DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10446 NOLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10446 NOLAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10446 NOLAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10446 NOLAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10446 NOLAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
