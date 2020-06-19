All apartments in North Potomac
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:20 AM

10431 NOLAN DRIVE

10431 Nolan Drive · (301) 880-0586
Location

10431 Nolan Drive, North Potomac, MD 20850

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1422 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
4 level END unit TH for rent, great condition! 3 BR 3.5BA , hardwood floors, bright kitchen with morning rm extension, master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath and LOFT, renovated baths, fully finished WALK-OUT basement w full bath, recreation rm & finished storage/laundry room, deck, fenced yard back to trees. Walk to shopping center. Great schools! Available Aug 1. OCCUPIED! 24 hours notice to show. Please wear masks and glove, with 6 feet social distance, Follow all corona-virus guidelines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have any available units?
10431 NOLAN DRIVE has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have?
Some of 10431 NOLAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10431 NOLAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10431 NOLAN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10431 NOLAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Potomac.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10431 NOLAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10431 NOLAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
