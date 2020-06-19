10431 NOLAN DRIVE

Amenities
4 level END unit TH for rent, great condition! 3 BR 3.5BA , hardwood floors, bright kitchen with morning rm extension, master bedroom with walk-in closet, full bath and LOFT, renovated baths, fully finished WALK-OUT basement w full bath, recreation rm & finished storage/laundry room, deck, fenced yard back to trees. Walk to shopping center. Great schools! Available Aug 1. OCCUPIED! 24 hours notice to show. Please wear masks and glove, with 6 feet social distance, Follow all corona-virus guidelines.