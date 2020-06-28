9730 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723 North Laurel
Amenities
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful three level Garage TH in Emerson. New Paint and Carpetting Throughout. Super Clean with large bedrooms and finished basement. Convenient to Rt. 29, Rt. 95, 295, 32. Near NSA, MARC Train and public transportation. Must See
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9730 EVENING BIRD LANE have any available units?
9730 EVENING BIRD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9730 EVENING BIRD LANE have?
Some of 9730 EVENING BIRD LANE's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9730 EVENING BIRD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9730 EVENING BIRD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.