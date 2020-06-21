All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9561 Chaton Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9561 Chaton Road
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:04 PM

9561 Chaton Road

9561 Chaton Road · (410) 397-7991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9561 Chaton Road, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,230

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9561 Chaton Road have any available units?
9561 Chaton Road has a unit available for $3,230 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9561 Chaton Road have?
Some of 9561 Chaton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9561 Chaton Road currently offering any rent specials?
9561 Chaton Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9561 Chaton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9561 Chaton Road is pet friendly.
Does 9561 Chaton Road offer parking?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not offer parking.
Does 9561 Chaton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9561 Chaton Road have a pool?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not have a pool.
Does 9561 Chaton Road have accessible units?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9561 Chaton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9561 Chaton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9561 Chaton Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 9561 Chaton Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity