Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT

9424 Loch Leven Court · No Longer Available
Location

9424 Loch Leven Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have any available units?
9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have?
Some of 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT offer parking?
No, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have a pool?
No, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9424 LOCH LEVEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
