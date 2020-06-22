All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 9415 FENS HOLLOW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9415 FENS HOLLOW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9415 FENS HOLLOW

9415 Fens Hollow · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
Savage - Guilford
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

9415 Fens Hollow, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Short term lease considered for a premium. 2 year lease available with $99 security deposit, credit score 620 required for $99 sec. deposit. Need verifiable income of 3 times rent. No smoking, no pets. Disclosure owner is RE licensee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have any available units?
9415 FENS HOLLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have?
Some of 9415 FENS HOLLOW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9415 FENS HOLLOW currently offering any rent specials?
9415 FENS HOLLOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9415 FENS HOLLOW pet-friendly?
No, 9415 FENS HOLLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW offer parking?
Yes, 9415 FENS HOLLOW does offer parking.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9415 FENS HOLLOW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have a pool?
No, 9415 FENS HOLLOW does not have a pool.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have accessible units?
No, 9415 FENS HOLLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9415 FENS HOLLOW has units with dishwashers.
Does 9415 FENS HOLLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9415 FENS HOLLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723

Similar Pages

North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible ApartmentsNorth Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MDCoral Hills, MDSummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDSeverna Park, MDLake Shore, MDEldersburg, MDWestphalia, MDGlenn Dale, MDCalverton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College