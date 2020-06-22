9415 Fens Hollow, North Laurel, MD 20723 Savage - Guilford
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Short term lease considered for a premium. 2 year lease available with $99 security deposit, credit score 620 required for $99 sec. deposit. Need verifiable income of 3 times rent. No smoking, no pets. Disclosure owner is RE licensee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
