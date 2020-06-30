All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM

9394 STEEPLE COURT

9394 Steeple Court · No Longer Available
Location

9394 Steeple Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
Beautiful Howard Co.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Finished-level spacious townhome with decking and backs to trees; Naturally Sunlit, Spacious, & Open Eat-in Kitchen with box window, cabinets galore; Spacious 2nd family room in fully finished bsmt w recessed lighting & separate laundry room & storage; Magnificent separate freshly painted dining room w gleaming hardwood floors for your dining experiences; Fabulous, open, generous and freshly painted living room w gleaming hardwoods, & a main level powder room; Marvelous master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, backs to trees and boasts generous closets + full bathroom; Desired fully finished basement w 2nd family room; recessed lights; laundry room & a separate storage area; Community Amenities - Tot-Lots, Public Library plus enjoyable walks thru-out Bowling Brook Farms; Prime location - to I-95; Balt-Wash. Pkwy; Columbia, Ft Meade, Baltimore & Wash DC; List Agent is Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have any available units?
9394 STEEPLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have?
Some of 9394 STEEPLE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9394 STEEPLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9394 STEEPLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9394 STEEPLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9394 STEEPLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT offer parking?
No, 9394 STEEPLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9394 STEEPLE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have a pool?
No, 9394 STEEPLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9394 STEEPLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9394 STEEPLE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 9394 STEEPLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9394 STEEPLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

