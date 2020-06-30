9394 STEEPLE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

Beautiful Howard Co.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 3 Finished-level spacious townhome with decking and backs to trees; Naturally Sunlit, Spacious, & Open Eat-in Kitchen with box window, cabinets galore; Spacious 2nd family room in fully finished bsmt w recessed lighting & separate laundry room & storage; Magnificent separate freshly painted dining room w gleaming hardwood floors for your dining experiences; Fabulous, open, generous and freshly painted living room w gleaming hardwoods, & a main level powder room; Marvelous master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, backs to trees and boasts generous closets + full bathroom; Desired fully finished basement w 2nd family room; recessed lights; laundry room & a separate storage area; Community Amenities - Tot-Lots, Public Library plus enjoyable walks thru-out Bowling Brook Farms; Prime location - to I-95; Balt-Wash. Pkwy; Columbia, Ft Meade, Baltimore & Wash DC; List Agent is Owner