Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
9338 Cabot Ct
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9338 Cabot Ct
9338 Cabot Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9338 Cabot Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse in Laurel. Living room/dining room combination with fireplace. Partially finished basement. Deck. Pets considered, no smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have any available units?
9338 Cabot Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 9338 Cabot Ct have?
Some of 9338 Cabot Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9338 Cabot Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9338 Cabot Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9338 Cabot Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9338 Cabot Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9338 Cabot Ct offers parking.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9338 Cabot Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have a pool?
No, 9338 Cabot Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have accessible units?
No, 9338 Cabot Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9338 Cabot Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 9338 Cabot Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9338 Cabot Ct has units with air conditioning.
