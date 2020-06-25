All apartments in North Laurel
9243 REDBRIDGE COURT
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

9243 REDBRIDGE COURT

9243 Redbridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

9243 Redbridge Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great, renovated house, Laurel Howard County! So much updated! End of unit townhouse, great back yard with fence around, 2 bedrooms with 1.5 bathroms finished basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have any available units?
9243 REDBRIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9243 REDBRIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9243 REDBRIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
