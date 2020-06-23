All apartments in North Laurel
9228 BREWINGTON LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9228 BREWINGTON LANE

9228 Brewington Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9228 Brewington Lane, North Laurel, MD 20723
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3BEDRM ,2FULLBATH ,2 HALF BATH TOWNHOUSE W/ATTACH 1 CAR GARAGE ..... UPDATED WINDOWS AND MORE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have any available units?
9228 BREWINGTON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have?
Some of 9228 BREWINGTON LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9228 BREWINGTON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9228 BREWINGTON LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9228 BREWINGTON LANE pet-friendly?
No, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE does offer parking.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have a pool?
No, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have accessible units?
No, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9228 BREWINGTON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9228 BREWINGTON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
