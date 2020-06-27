All apartments in North Laurel
8877 Old Scaggsville Rd
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

8877 Old Scaggsville Rd

8877 Old Scaggsville Road · No Longer Available
Location

8877 Old Scaggsville Road, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8877 Old Scaggsville Rd - 1 Available 08/01/19 - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, large deck with fenced in back yard and updated kitchen.

(RLNE5034112)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have any available units?
8877 Old Scaggsville Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
Is 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8877 Old Scaggsville Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd offer parking?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not offer parking.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have a pool?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have accessible units?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8877 Old Scaggsville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
