Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM

8739 CASTLEROCK COURT

8739 Castlerock Court · No Longer Available
Location

8739 Castlerock Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home with all appliances, living/dining room combo, finished basement walk out level basement, warm gas heat. Deck and patio. No pets. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have any available units?
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have?
Some of 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Laurel.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

