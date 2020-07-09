8739 CASTLEROCK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home with all appliances, living/dining room combo, finished basement walk out level basement, warm gas heat. Deck and patio. No pets. No smoking.