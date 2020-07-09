Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Laurel
Find more places like 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Laurel, MD
/
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:26 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT
8739 Castlerock Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Laurel
See all
North Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
8739 Castlerock Court, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. 3 bedroom, 3 bath town home with all appliances, living/dining room combo, finished basement walk out level basement, warm gas heat. Deck and patio. No pets. No smoking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have any available units?
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Laurel, MD
.
What amenities does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have?
Some of 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8739 CASTLEROCK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Laurel
.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT offer parking?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have a pool?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have accessible units?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8739 CASTLEROCK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way
North Laurel, MD 20723
Similar Pages
North Laurel 1 Bedrooms
North Laurel 2 Bedrooms
North Laurel Accessible Apartments
North Laurel Apartments with Garage
North Laurel Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Sykesville, MD
Brentwood, MD
Gambrills, MD
Fulton, MD
Glenarden, MD
Ferndale, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Coral Hills, MD
Summerfield, MD
South Kensington, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Cloverly, MD
Severna Park, MD
Lake Shore, MD
Eldersburg, MD
Westphalia, MD
Glenn Dale, MD
Calverton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College