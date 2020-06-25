Amenities

8567 Eastern Morning Run Available 06/01/19 Well Maintained 5 bed 4 bath home in Emerson Community - Howard County. - This beautiful single family home, built in 2005 with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom, has beautiful features around every corner. The large basement is perfect for a game room, family room, and even a large office. Each level has lots of open space, and the two car garage is perfect for cars or storage.



The best feature of this home is the large master bedroom with multiple closets and master bath with 2 sinks and separate tub and shower.



This property is conveniently located in the Emerson Community with easy access to I-95 and close to Columbia & Ft Meade, Washington DC and Baltimore.This home is 3300 square feet. Swimming pool and a playground near by!



***Available June 1st 2019



Parking: 2 Garage

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 443-979-8872

Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE4307790)