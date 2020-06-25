All apartments in North Laurel
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

8567 Eastern Morning Run

8567 Eastern Morning Run · No Longer Available
Location

8567 Eastern Morning Run, North Laurel, MD 20723
North Laurel

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
8567 Eastern Morning Run Available 06/01/19 Well Maintained 5 bed 4 bath home in Emerson Community - Howard County. - This beautiful single family home, built in 2005 with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathroom, has beautiful features around every corner. The large basement is perfect for a game room, family room, and even a large office. Each level has lots of open space, and the two car garage is perfect for cars or storage.

The best feature of this home is the large master bedroom with multiple closets and master bath with 2 sinks and separate tub and shower.

This property is conveniently located in the Emerson Community with easy access to I-95 and close to Columbia & Ft Meade, Washington DC and Baltimore.This home is 3300 square feet. Swimming pool and a playground near by!

***Available June 1st 2019

Parking: 2 Garage
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE4307790)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have any available units?
8567 Eastern Morning Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Laurel, MD.
What amenities does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have?
Some of 8567 Eastern Morning Run's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8567 Eastern Morning Run currently offering any rent specials?
8567 Eastern Morning Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8567 Eastern Morning Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run is pet friendly.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run offer parking?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run offers parking.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have a pool?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run has a pool.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have accessible units?
No, 8567 Eastern Morning Run does not have accessible units.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 8567 Eastern Morning Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8567 Eastern Morning Run has units with air conditioning.
