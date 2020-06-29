8559 Eastern Morning Run, North Laurel, MD 20723 North Laurel
Basement with 2rooms & 1bath in a non smoking house sought after a quiet serene community of Howard county. Washer and dryer in Unit. Cable, WiFi, Water, and All utility included.Contact LA for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
