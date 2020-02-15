4022 WEXFORD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted and move-in ready! Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath contemporary home located steps from Rock Creek Park in Rock Creek Palisades (just off of Beach Drive) in Kensington. Enjoy hardwood floors, park-like setting with easy commutes to Shopping, Restaurants, and Metro via Beach Dr, Connecticut Ave, Rockville Pike. Less than 4 miles to NIH and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center! 1 block walk to Rock Creek Trail & Ken-Gar Palisades Park. Apply Online: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/889984