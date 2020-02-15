All apartments in North Kensington
4022 WEXFORD DRIVE

4022 Wexford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4022 Wexford Drive, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Freshly painted and move-in ready! Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath contemporary home located steps from Rock Creek Park in Rock Creek Palisades (just off of Beach Drive) in Kensington. Enjoy hardwood floors, park-like setting with easy commutes to Shopping, Restaurants, and Metro via Beach Dr, Connecticut Ave, Rockville Pike. Less than 4 miles to NIH and Walter Reed National Military Medical Center! 1 block walk to Rock Creek Trail & Ken-Gar Palisades Park. Apply Online: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/889984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
4022 WEXFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have?
Some of 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4022 WEXFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4022 WEXFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

