Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:50 PM

3817 WOODRIDGE AVE

3817 Woodridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3817 Woodridge Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have any available units?
3817 WOODRIDGE AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
Is 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3817 WOODRIDGE AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE offers parking.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have a pool?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have accessible units?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3817 WOODRIDGE AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
