All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 3810 WEXFORD DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
3810 WEXFORD DR
Last updated August 11 2019 at 11:03 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3810 WEXFORD DR
3810 Wexford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
3810 Wexford Drive, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
**NEW PRICE**Wonderful house, in a Cul De Sac, with top of the line appliances, a separate attached office, and a storage shack, minutes to downtown Bethesda and 495, waiting for your tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have any available units?
3810 WEXFORD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Kensington, MD
.
Is 3810 WEXFORD DR currently offering any rent specials?
3810 WEXFORD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 WEXFORD DR pet-friendly?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in North Kensington
.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR offer parking?
Yes, 3810 WEXFORD DR offers parking.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have a pool?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR does not have a pool.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have accessible units?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3810 WEXFORD DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 3810 WEXFORD DR does not have units with air conditioning.
