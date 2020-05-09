All apartments in North Kensington
3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W

3417 University Boulevard West · No Longer Available
Location

3417 University Boulevard West, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Top level 2 BR, 1 Bath with vaulted ceilings, New Kitchen, New/Updated Bath, New Carpet, Freshly Painted and more. Close to Metro, bus lines, shopping, schools, parks, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have any available units?
3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
What amenities does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have?
Some of 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W currently offering any rent specials?
3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W pet-friendly?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W offer parking?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W does not offer parking.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have a pool?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W does not have a pool.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have accessible units?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W has units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD W does not have units with air conditioning.

