Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:15 AM

3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804

3333 University Blvd W · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3333 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Staffed front desk, extra storage, a roof top pool, Pet friendly bldg. Fee includes utilities! Conveniently located within minutes to shops, public transportation, restaurants, parks, I495 and much more. Good credit required. Pets case by case. Tenant pays move in fee of $250

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have any available units?
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have?
Some of 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 currently offering any rent specials?
3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 is pet friendly.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 offer parking?
Yes, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 does offer parking.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have a pool?
Yes, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 has a pool.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have accessible units?
No, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 does not have accessible units.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804 does not have units with air conditioning.
