3333 W UNIVERSITY BLVD #804

Amenities
** Utilities Included * Positively Wow! This spacious condo offers plenty of light with large windows, glamorous balcony perfect for Al-Fresco dining, great entertaining space, ample storage, a master bedroom w/walk-in closet. Staffed front desk, extra storage, a roof top pool, Pet friendly bldg. Fee includes utilities! Conveniently located within minutes to shops, public transportation, restaurants, parks, I495 and much more. Good credit required. Pets case by case. Tenant pays move in fee of $250