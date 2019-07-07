All apartments in North Kensington
Last updated July 7 2019 at 5:37 PM

3303 DECATUR AVE

3303 Decatur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3303 Decatur Avenue, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Amenities

granite counters
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely newer home with high ceilings, open kitchen with granite counter tops, family room with fireplace. Finished walkout basement with full Bath and one car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have any available units?
3303 DECATUR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
Is 3303 DECATUR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3303 DECATUR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3303 DECATUR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3303 DECATUR AVE offers parking.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have a pool?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have accessible units?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3303 DECATUR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3303 DECATUR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
