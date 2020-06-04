All apartments in North Kensington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:08 PM

3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD

3135 University Blvd W · (301) 299-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3135 University Blvd W, North Kensington, MD 20895
North Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A4 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone bathroom with nice glass tiles, new toilet, new vanity/sink, new floor, new everything!**Bedroom has ceiling fan, blinds, large walk in closet**Really lovely unit**Blinds throughout**Reserved parking space #206 right out front**Patio in front of unit**Must See**Community outdoor pool as well**Property available immediately**Small pets accepted case by case with a $500.00 pet deposit**For utilities tenant pays electric only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
0
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have any available units?
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD is pet friendly.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
