3135 W UNIVERSITY BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Completely renovated condo in Kensington**New wood flooring throughout, updated kitchen with new cabinets with soft close drawers/doors, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, built in microwave, and new flooring**Totally redone bathroom with nice glass tiles, new toilet, new vanity/sink, new floor, new everything!**Bedroom has ceiling fan, blinds, large walk in closet**Really lovely unit**Blinds throughout**Reserved parking space #206 right out front**Patio in front of unit**Must See**Community outdoor pool as well**Property available immediately**Small pets accepted case by case with a $500.00 pet deposit**For utilities tenant pays electric only.