Last updated July 12 2019 at 7:17 PM
1 of 35
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR
2957 Schoolhouse Circle
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2957 Schoolhouse Circle, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled & updated 3 level townhouse with walk out basement. 3 Bed 3.5 Baths, upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, washer & dryer, fireplace.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have any available units?
2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Kensington, MD
.
What amenities does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have?
Some of 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR pet-friendly?
No, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Kensington
.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offers parking.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have a pool?
No, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have accessible units?
No, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2957 SCHOOLHOUSE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
