Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in North Kensington
Find more places like 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
North Kensington, MD
/
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE
11509 College View Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Kensington
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
11509 College View Drive, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated beautiful cape cod with 3 bedrooms 1st and 2nd floor, sunroom, and 2 rooms in basement. Huge backyard, Very convenient to major road 97, 193, 495, 95. This house is a gem.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
North Kensington, MD
.
Is 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in North Kensington
.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
North Kensington 1 Bedrooms
North Kensington 2 Bedrooms
North Kensington 3 Bedrooms
North Kensington Apartments with Hardwood Floors
North Kensington Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
Franconia, VA
Damascus, MD
Colesville, MD
Seven Corners, VA
Wolf Trap, VA
Brock Hall, MD
Kettering, MD
Clinton, MD
Leisure World, MD
Dranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia