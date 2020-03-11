All apartments in North Kensington
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE

11509 College View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11509 College View Drive, North Kensington, MD 20902
North Kensington

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated beautiful cape cod with 3 bedrooms 1st and 2nd floor, sunroom, and 2 rooms in basement. Huge backyard, Very convenient to major road 97, 193, 495, 95. This house is a gem.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Kensington, MD.
Is 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Kensington.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11509 COLLEGE VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

